Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 6,500 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 359,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,811 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 789,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,076. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.24. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $131.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

