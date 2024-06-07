Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 47,100 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.18% of Hayward worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,871,000 after buying an additional 1,871,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,660,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Hayward by 4,616.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 618,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,458. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 584,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.