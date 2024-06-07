Homestead Advisers Corp Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.93. 108,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,951. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.