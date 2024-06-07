Homestead Advisers Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,242,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enovis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Enovis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Trading Down 0.4 %

Enovis stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 554,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

