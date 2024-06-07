Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 1,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $48,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

