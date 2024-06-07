Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $325.92 and last traded at $327.50. 340,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,398,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

