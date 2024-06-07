HI Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $234,868.92 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,321.00 or 0.99985197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00099901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,552,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048019 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $215,541.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.