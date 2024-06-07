Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

