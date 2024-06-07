Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.4 billion-$30.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.2 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of HPE opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

