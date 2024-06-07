Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Hempalta Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

