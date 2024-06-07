Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.1 %
HP stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
