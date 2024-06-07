Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.00

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.41), with a volume of 225930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.19).

Helios Underwriting Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.88. The firm has a market cap of £136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,665.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Helios Underwriting Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Helios Underwriting’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

