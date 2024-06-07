Head to Head Review: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Givaudan and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan $7.70 billion 5.82 $994.71 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $18.99 billion N/A $1.11 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Givaudan.

Givaudan has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Givaudan and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Voestalpine 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 3.58% 8.39% 3.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Givaudan shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Givaudan on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as fizzy drinks, bottled waters, ready-to-drink juices, alcoholic beverages, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks; givaudan flavour ingredients; savory, and supplements and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Givaudan SA was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

