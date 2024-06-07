HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of HCA Healthcare worth $545,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,081,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after acquiring an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $334.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,575. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

