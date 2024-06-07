HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPSC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of IPSC opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

