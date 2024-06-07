HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.55% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.