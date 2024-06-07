HC Wainwright Boosts U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Price Target to $23.50

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 271.52% from the stock’s current price.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of USGO stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.