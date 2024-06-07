HC Wainwright Boosts U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Price Target to $23.50

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 271.52% from the stock’s current price.
U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of USGO stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.
About U.S. GoldMining
