H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $86.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on H.B. Fuller

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.