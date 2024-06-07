Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $95.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.