Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.05.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

