Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Guardant Health stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.15. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

