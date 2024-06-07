GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079,892 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of GSK worth $82,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.25. 1,571,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

