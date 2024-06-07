GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.10) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($21.14) to GBX 1,820 ($23.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.47).

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK opened at GBX 1,640 ($21.01) on Tuesday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,504.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,697.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,610.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,241.61). 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

