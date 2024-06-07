Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Edward Mckissic Sells 170 Shares

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $309.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.68 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,039,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

