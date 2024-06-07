Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($10.88) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.88). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($10.88), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares traded.
Greene King Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 849.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94.
About Greene King
Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.
