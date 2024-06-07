Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $141.16

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.16 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.79). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,321,277 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.14. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

In other news, insider Abigail Rotheroe bought 14,410 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,478.28). Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

