GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading 61.5% Higher

Shares of GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report) traded up 61.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 1,209,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,122% from the average session volume of 99,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.46.

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

