Gray Foundation Takes $279,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.1% of Gray Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,653. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

