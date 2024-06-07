Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $83.95. 6,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 33,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $597.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.92.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gravity by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Gravity by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

