Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,283,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 825,258 shares.The stock last traded at $22.82 and had previously closed at $23.42.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $207,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

