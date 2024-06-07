Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.94

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 40609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

About Gran Tierra Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.08 million, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.