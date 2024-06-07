Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

