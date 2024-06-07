Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Gold Royalty from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $1.60 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $232.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

