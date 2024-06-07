Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.65

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 70865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.66 per share, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,669.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

