GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $62.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,632,528 in the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

