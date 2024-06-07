GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.22.

