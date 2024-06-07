George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.78

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$197.78 and last traded at C$196.25, with a volume of 184351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$195.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$175.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$4,195,261.43. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 23,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$4,195,261.43. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total value of C$272,475.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $9,292,556. Company insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

