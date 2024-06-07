Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GCO
Genesco Stock Down 2.2 %
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.