Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCO

Genesco Stock Down 2.2 %

GCO stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Genesco has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.