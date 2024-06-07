General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $478,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in General Mills by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in General Mills by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $67.70. 468,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,253. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

