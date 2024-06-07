General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.80 and last traded at $162.15. Approximately 795,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,398,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 463,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,388,000 after purchasing an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 131,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 475.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,274,000 after purchasing an additional 184,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

