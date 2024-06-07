Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $7,232,084. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,460,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 176,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.