Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $218.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

