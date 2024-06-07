Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 92,700 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.29% of Rollins worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock worth $850,885. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

ROL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 1,361,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,077. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

