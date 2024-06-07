Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 756 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 225,872 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CMS Energy by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.