Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FTS opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.