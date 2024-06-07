Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 40,500 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,556,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock remained flat at $41.67 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,401. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

