Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,547 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

