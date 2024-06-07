Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 29,900 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 706,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $57,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,073. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

