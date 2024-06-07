Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.50. 1,502,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,703. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.