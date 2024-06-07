Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. GATX makes up 1.1% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $137,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Price Performance

NYSE:GATX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,351,104. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

